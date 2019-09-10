President, PM pay rich tribute to martyrs of Karbala

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said the supreme sacrifices given by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family members and companions are a triumph for humanity, Islamic principles and the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala and remind the Muslims to be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of higher values and principles of Islam.

In a message on 10th Muharramul Haram (Ashura) 1441 AH, the president said the day had the most significant place in the Islamic history because on this day, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) along with his family members and companions embraced Shahadat in the battle of Karbala, thus making the tragic event unforgettable till the day of judgment.

Every year, these sacrifices rekindle the spirit that in the face of forces of evil and vice, the Muslims should not be hesitant from even sacrificing their lives, he added. He said due to those supreme sacrifices, our history is replete with the personalities who always stood up for principles of truth and justice. He stressed upon the people to reiterate their resolve to seek guidance from the highest lessons of the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) which were based upon complete obedience to the Islamic teachings and raising the standards of truthfulness in the face of forces of darkness. He also prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country and complete adoption of the real message of Youm-e-Ashur.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the great battle between the good and evil at Karbala reminded the Muslims that they should be ready to offer all kinds of sacrifices for the promotion of lofty values and principles of Islam.

In a message on Youm-e-Ashur, 10th of Muharram ul Haram, 1441 AH, the prime minister said this day, revives the unprecedented and supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of our Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him). Though Youm-e-Ashur has significance due to various other religious aspects, but it assumed greater importance due to the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), he added.

The prime minister said such spirit of sacrifice has also strengthened Muslims’ faith and beliefs and pursuit of the qualities based upon truthfulness and principles. He observed that sacrificing lives of the near and dear ones in the path of Allah Almighty and for Islam would entail real success. He said the event had been the fountain head of supreme sacrifices and such an unparallel precedent could not be matched in the human history. The prime minister said the life of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gave a message that all the ordeals in the path of righteousness should be tolerated in a broad manner and even one should be ready to lay down one’s life to the satisfaction of the Creator. Laden with such passion, one could make significant achievement in the world and for the motherland, he added.

The prime minister on the occasion also paid tributes to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people who had been struggling against the Indian imperialism in the occupied Kashmir. They had kept alive the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and made the occupied Kashmir another great example of battle between the good and evil, he added. He appealed to the nation to observe the Youm-e-Ashur with religious sanctity and devotion in line with the Islamic teachings and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said the attack on Hazrat Imam Hussain’s devotees by the occupied forces is the worst example of Indian state terrorism. The Indian violence and arrests of unarmed Kashmiri devotees mourning during the Ashura procession reminded of the brutalities unleashed by the Yazid in Karbala which is strongly condemnable, she said. She stated this in a message received here through her twitter handler.

Terming Modi a Yazid’s follower, Firdous said, the Indian prime minister had deprived the oppressed Kashmiris of their religious freedom by curbing fundamental, constitutional, democratic and human rights of the innocent people. Despite the worst siege and curfew by the occupied army killing the Kashmiris had resurrected the Sunnah of Hazrat Imam Hussain. Hussain's followers expressed their unwavering commitment by raising their voices against Indian oppression and remained steadfast with the truth, she added. “The day is not far, when Indian Army and the oppressor Modi just like Yazid would become an admonition for the mankind and Kashmir would get freedom from Indian oppression,” Firdous said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions was to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life and under the most trying of circumstances.

In his message on Youm-e-Ashur, he said Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) belonged to that rare category of human kind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished, and of the honour and dishonour, he said, adding his life was a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood.

Following the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said. Falsehood and oppression were also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity, he said. “The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics. Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain (AS), Bilawal said. “On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all, he said.