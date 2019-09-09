close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

Flood victims get relief items in Karak

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2019

KARAK: The administration of the Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil has provided relief items to the flood-affected families in Shawa Nusrati area and also prepared a detailed estimate of the flood damages.

The local people informed that on Saturday night torrential rains and the subsequent flash flood in Shawa Nusrati played havoc in the area. The said that the floodwater inundated the houses and caused heavy losses to the people. However, they said, no loss of life was reported in the area. They said crops were also damaged by the floodwater.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of Takht-e-Nusrati along with revenue officials Tehsildar Khalid Azmat, Girdawar Mumtaz, and Patwari Asif and Altaf visited the affected area in the Shawa Nusrati here.

