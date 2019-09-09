close
Mon Sep 09, 2019
September 9, 2019

Great service

Newspost

 
September 9, 2019

The licensing branch of the Rawalpindi Traffic Police on Peshawar Road used to be a typical government office. I recently visited the remodeled facility to renew my driver's licence, and was utterly amazed – first class construction, air conditioning all over, smartly dressed police officers, every applicant treated very courteously. In short, the facility could match any in the world.

In deference to my age, and also perhaps to the uniform I had proudly worn, the DSP put me on the 'bullet train' track. I was assured that the new licence would be delivered at my doorstep by courier within ten days. I can't find the right words to express my gratitude and appreciation of those who conceived the project and those now running it. They have earned a medal each. They set the bar very high; can anyone cross over it?

Brig (r) Sher Khan

Rawalpindi

