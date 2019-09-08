close
Sun Sep 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Hassan Askari meets Pervaiz

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2019

Lahore : Former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Professor Dr Hassan Askari and former caretaker Law Minister Zia H. Rizvi called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.

Talking to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, they inquired after former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Expressing their views about Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, they said that he was a seasoned politician who took important national decisions on many occasions with his wise thinking. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed gratitude to them for good their sentiments. During the meeting, views about the prevailing political situation were also exchanged with each other. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore