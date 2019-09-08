Hassan Askari meets Pervaiz

Lahore : Former caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Professor Dr Hassan Askari and former caretaker Law Minister Zia H. Rizvi called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Saturday.

Talking to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, they inquired after former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Expressing their views about Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, they said that he was a seasoned politician who took important national decisions on many occasions with his wise thinking. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi expressed gratitude to them for good their sentiments. During the meeting, views about the prevailing political situation were also exchanged with each other. Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.