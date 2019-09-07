Now we will fight poverty, ignorance: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Friday that now we will struggle to eliminate poverty and illiteracy.

Addressing a function at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan had fulfilled its responsibility wholeheartedly and now it was up to the rest of the world to reject extremism and terrorism in all forms.

He said today’s Pakistan gave a message of peace and security and the same message was also for the world and region for Pakistan’s sacrifices and cooperation were unprecedented. The families of martyrs were especially invited to the ceremony, which was also attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the Naval Staff, Chief of the Air Staff and others. The COAS also met the families of martyrs and paid tribute to them.

Prior to the start of the event, Gen Bajwa paid tribute to martyrs, laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Dua. “Alhamdulillah, there is a better security environment in the country today. Pakistan gives message of peace and security to the world and the region,” he said.

He maintained that after doing away with terrorism, the fight was now against the scourges of poverty, illiteracy and backwardness. General Bajwa said hewanted to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families whose unprecedented sacrifices had made Pakistan safe.

Reiterating the resolve to fight for Kashmir till the last solider, last bullet and last breath, he maintained that the Kashmiri brothers and sisters would not be left alone and at the mercy circumstances.

He gave a strong message to the oppressed Kashmiris that Pakistanis would continue to stand by them till they got their right to self-determination. He maintained that Kashmir was the incomplete agenda of independence of Pakistan. “This agenda will remain incomplete till it is resolved as per United Nations Security Council resolutions and according to the wishes of the Kashmiris people,” he said.

He said the present leadership of India with its religious fanaticism, short-sightedness, biased and hatred had attacked Kashmiris, which is a challenge for Pakistan and the international humanity.

“Kashmir is our jugular vein and our hearts beat with our Kashmiri brothers,” he said, adding that Pakistan was ready to go to any extent for Kashmir. “Today, when we talk about a bright Pakistan, our hearts feel unrest due to worries, problems and pain of Kashmiris in the Indian Held Kashmir,” he said, adding that today’s Kashmir was a target of brutalities of followers of Hindutva.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs, he said the emotions and feelings of families of martyrs had further enhanced his confidence and resolve. Gen Bajwa said whenever he was asked how Pakistan’s armed force managed to eliminate terrorists and extremists which other countries could not, he always said no worldly power could defeat Pakistan till parents produce sons who are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

“The same is our real strength,” Gen Baja said. He said the country's armed forces ensured security of the motherland by rendering sacrifices both in the conventional war and operations against terrorism.

General Bajwa pointed out that Pakistan achieved unparalleled successes in the war against terrorism, which were an example for the whole world. “Our soldiers stood like a rock wall in this long war against terrorists and foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs. They sacrificed their today for our better tomorrow,” he said.

The Army Chief said Pakistan had played a very positive role for regional peace and stability and strived for peace and stability in Afghanistan. “Our complete cooperation in the ongoing Afghan reconciliation process reflects our mindset,” he added.

He said Pakistan had always supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process and owing to intense diplomatic efforts of the last few months, the destiny of peace appeared to be very close in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan would continue to extend its cooperation for successful conclusion of the Afghan peace process as it guaranteed peace in Pakistan. Meanwhile, the Defence Day of Pakistan was observed across the country and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Legislators, senior officials of government, armed forces, police and other departments, as well as notables from different walks of life paid tribute to the martyrs. Special prayers were offered at the Friday congregations for security of the country and the IHK.

The celebrations kicked off with a 31-gun salute in memory of the martyrs in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in all the provincial capitals. Offices throughout the country were closed at 3pm to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Rallies were taken out in different cities to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people facing atrocities at the hands of Indian security forces in the occupied valley. A large number of people from various walks of life participated in rallies taken out in Bahawalpur, DI Khan, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Khanewal, Okara, Dera Bugti, Turbat, Skardu, Kotli, Mirpur Khas, Muzaffargarh, Harnai, Badin, Dadu, Jhelum, Vehari, Gilgit, FATA, Malakand, North Waziristan Agency, Bolan, Swabi, Bajaur and Khyber.

The Pakistan Navy organized a boat rally at the Karachi Harbour in which a large number of people, including the Pak Navy officers, fishermen and children, participated with enthusiasm. They hoisted national flags and chanted slogans. The participants reiterated their resolve to defend the motherland and expressed love for Kashmiri brothers.

In Quetta, a heavy bike rally was organized. The bikers carrying national and Kashmiri flags marched through various roads. They said they were with their Kashmiri brothers. “We consider it a national duty to express solidarity with Kashmir. We are standing with the Pak Army,” they said.