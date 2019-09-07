Gold down Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices declined by Rs1,000/tola in the local market on Friday. Rates announced by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association showed prices dropped to Rs88,000/tola. Price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs857 to Rs75,446.

Gold rates in the international market also registered a decline of $38 to $1,505/ounce. Jewellers claimed prices in the local market are still lower by Rs1,500/tola, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.