Johnson’s brother quits govt

LONDON: Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow when his brother Jo quit the government, saying he could no longer reconcile "family loyalty and national interest". Jo Johnson had campaigned strongly against Britain’s exit from the European Union in 2016, a position that put him at odds with his older and more famous brother Boris. But he took a job in his brother’s government as universities and science minister, a position he had held previously.
