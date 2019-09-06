Money laundering reference: Zardari, Faryal’s judicial remand extended

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court, Islamabad, on Thursday extended the judicial remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till Sept 19, in the money laundering case through fake bank accounts and Park Lane Estate Company references.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were produced before the accountability court duty judge on ending of their judicial remand time.

During the hearing, accountability court duty judge remarked that he would hear only applications connected with the case, however, AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir would hear the main case after ending of his leave period.

The court allowed the two accused to go back after marking their attendances. Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto, Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwala, PPP leaders Saeed Ghani, Nafeesa Shah and others also attended the hearing. Outside the accountability court, former president Asif Zardari lost his temper with security persons who were escorting him and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Asif Ali Zardari with a stick in his hand expressed anger while attempting to clear the way for his sister in a crowded court building.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were shifted to the Adiala Jail after their physical remand ended in the money laundering and fake bank account references.