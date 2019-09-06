Bail plea of alleged agent rejected

PESHAWAR: A local court on Thursday dismissed bail application of a suspected agent of India and Afghanistan.

Umar Daud Khattak was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Agency for his alleged links with Afghan and Indian secret agencies.

A special Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) court judge, Additional District and Sessions Judge Javeria Sartaj dismissed the bail application of the accused after hearing arguments from both the sides.

Additional Director Legal, FIA, Javed Khan submitted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had on Monday apprehended the accused for his alleged links with Afghan and Indian secret agencies.

He contended that the FIA arrested the suspected agent, who is the resident of Karak, from the Torkham border on August 22.

The FIA claimed that the suspect had established a group of ‘Pakhtun Liberation Army’ and that the suspected agent had been found in possession of Afghan passport and domicile.

The suspected agent had travelled to India five times on his Afghan passport. The FIA further claimed that the suspect had been creating unrest and anarchy among the Pakhtun people. It said that the accused was inciting the people against the country as well as security agencies.

About facts of the case, the Additional Director legal submitted that the suspect had first went to Afghanistan in 2012 as he was a student of University of Peshawar.

He said that the suspect had first joined a firm in Afghanistan and receiving salary of 300 dollars per month. He then joined another firm and on his Afghan passport he travelled to India five times and also visited Dubai.

As per the FIA, the suspect was working for Afghan Intelligence Agency and then developed links with Indian spy agency RAW.

However, counsel for the suspect argued that the sections of law including section 419, 420, 468 of PPC and section 3 and 4 of Exit Control List (ECL) are bailable and thus, he is entitled for a bail. The court dismissed the bail application after hearing arguments from both the sides.