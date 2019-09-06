Forex reserves fall to $15.619 billion

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.619 billion during the week ended August 30 from $15.629 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $9 million to $8.280 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $7.339 billion from $7.358 billion.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.619 billion during the week ended August 30 from $15.629 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $9 million to $8.280 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $7.339 billion from $7.358 billion.