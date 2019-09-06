close
Fri Sep 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

Forex reserves fall to $15.619 billion

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 6, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.619 billion during the week ended August 30 from $15.629 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $9 million to $8.280 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $7.339 billion from $7.358 billion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business