Forex reserves fall to $15.619 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $15.619 billion during the week ended August 30 from $15.629 billion in the previous week, the central bank reported on Thursday. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $9 million to $8.280 billion. The forex reserves of commercial banks dropped to $7.339 billion from $7.358 billion.