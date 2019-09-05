No first use N weapons not policy: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Wednesday that there is no policy of ‘no first use’ of strategic capability saying that use of nuclear capability is political but the nation should have the trust that Pakistan has that capability.

He maintained that no solution to Kashmir issue less than right to self-determination of Kashmiris was acceptable to Pakistan maintaining that Pakistan is ready to go to any extent for Kashmir.

“Our struggle is for right to self-determination of Kashmiris and no Indian action which is against right to self-determination of Kashmiris is acceptable to Pakistan, “the DG ISPR while addressing a press conference here said adding that solution to Kashmir issue is national interest of Pakistan.

He said that war would become an option by compulsion and not by choice if other elements do not succeed in stopping brutalities in Held Kashmir. “Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan as said by Quaid-i-Azam and we are ready to take every step and go to any extent for the Kashmir cause.

Major General Asif Ghafoor made it clear that there would be no compromise on struggle for right to self-determination for Kashmiris. “Whether this issue is resolved tomorrow or during or after ages, there will be no compromise or reduction in struggle in right to self-determination,” he said.

He said that people of Pakistan and its armed forces are whole-hearted for Kashmiris and would remain so and now it is up to India and world to make a choice. “We will fight for Kashmir till last bullet and last soldier,” he maintained.

He pointed out that there is no space for war between two nuclear states but India with its illegal and immoral act was sowing seed to lead to the war at a time when region is moving toward peace. “We are capable of giving full spectrum response to any threat to country’s sovereignty and security,” he said. He also maintained that there was no question of deal on Kashmir as being said reached during prime minister’s visit to the United States. “Deal is only over our dead bodies. How can you say there is any deal on Kashmir issue,” adding the nation would not pardon to any person for such a compromise.

He told a questioner that no deal on Kashmir was discussed with Trump during Prime Minister’s visit. “Trump is a straightforward person and he always calls a spade a spade,” the DG ISPR said adding what Trump said about Kashmir was during his joint press talk with the premier. He said the nation should trust in the leadership, as there could be no compromise on Kashmir. “Kashmir is dearer to us than our lives,” he said.

He told a questioner when he talks about going to any extent on Kashmir, it also includes full spectrum response from the armed forces.

To a question, he said India itself had closed chapter of bilateral solution to Kashmir issue in light of Simla agreement with its August 5.

He said that any mediation, which could bring the people of Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) out of suffocation, is acceptable to Pakistan. “The prime minister has also stated that there will be no one-sided offer of talk,” he said adding as to how India could say that it was their internal issue.

He said how it could be possible that India continues brutalities and also says that it is their internal issue. “But our future way forward will not be conditioned only to reversal of August 5 step but our struggle is for right of self-determination to Kashmiris,” he said.

To a question about nuclear capability, he said that strategic capability is for deterrence but it is weapon of political choice and neither it is talked about in press conferences nor public meetings but it is policy of the state. “It is not about weapon or capability but about confidence of the nation in capability and resolve,” he said.

He said that nation should have the trust that country has such capability and any option could be used when country’s sovereignty faces any threats.

He maintained that Pakistan is a responsible state and does not want to take the dispute to stage where regional and world peace is endangered, therefore, it is high that the world powers should play their due role.

Observing that probably India is of the view that it should undertake any misadventure before Pakistan’s forces are relieved from the western borders with restoration of peace in Afghanistan, the DG ISPR gave a strong message to Indian leader that wars not fought only with weapons and economy rather it required patriotism, confidence of nations and capability and professionalism of armed forces. “Respect and dignity have not cost,” he maintained.

He pointed out that India should understand that Pakistan’s perpetual threat remains India for the last over 70 years. “When it comes any such stage our first focus will be on eastern borders and our everything is for them (India),” he said adding all plans are in place to meet any situation and these plans are not disclosed in press conferences.

He warned India if it attempts any misadventure, shaheens like Wing Commander Noman Khan and Sq Leader Hassan are always ready to respond and the adversary should always remember February 27.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Kashmir is now not confined to a geographical and ideological dispute but now it has become worst tragedy of human rights violations following illegal and immoral India’s action of August 5. “The designs of India behind revoking Article 370 and 35A is to change demography of Kashmir so that it is made not livable for Kashmiris,” he said.

He said that due to severe violations of human rights in IHK, the life has become standstill and the Indian forces have started genocide of Kashmiris.

He said that in order to divert attention from violation of human rights in IHK, the Modi government would try to equate freedom struggle with terrorism by increasing its brutalities to give way to in-built violence. Major General Asif Ghafoor said that India may also carry out any false flag operation or misadventure which Pakistan will respond with full force.

The spokesman for Pakistan Army said on which issue Modi was talking to President Trump if he says that he does not accept mediation.

He said that he wanted to give a message to people of IHK that Pakistani nation and armed forces are standing with them in the difficult time and breathe with them. “The time has come that Kashmiris get their right to self-determination and we will have to remain steadfast,” he said. He pointed that Pakistan’s future way forward is not limited till India takes back its decision of revoking Article 370 and 35A of their Constitution rather Pakistan’s struggle is for right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. “The freedom movement has gone into DNA of third generation of Kashmiris and they will not deter from their stance,” he said.

Responding to a question on extension of the army chief, he said it was prerogative of the prime minister telling the questioner that the COAS never wanted extension.

About reports about recognising Israel, he said it was part of hybrid war to divert attention from other issues. “As far as I know, there is nothing true in these reports,” he said ad added it was only the Pakistani passport, which says that it is not valid for Israel.

The DG ISPR told a questioner that the Indian spy Kulbhushan was given diplomatic access under five conditions as per law of the land of Pakistan. “India has been rejecting our conditions for one month but then they agreed,” he said.

He told another questioner that there was intelligence sharing between Pakistan and the United States on Osama Bin Laden and it was Pakistan’s first lead which helped in detecting OBL but the US betrayed Pakistan and took the unilateral action. To another question, he said the situation of economy did not deteriorate in one year and had reached at such a state where it required chemotherapy. “Whether all the loans were taken in one year time, “he said adding every government had been trying to treat economy with paracetamol.

Answering another question, Major General Asif Ghafoor said they believe in diplomacy to avoid military conflict, but war becomes a compulsion if all other options fail. He said India is a perpetual threat for Pakistan and all our preparedness is focused on New Delhi’s negative tactics.

He said Pakistan has been making efforts for peace in Afghanistan, and it has a critical role in the ongoing Afghan peace process. He said Pakistan has contributed to world peace by carrying out effective operations against terrorists.

Speaking about Defence and Martyrs Day to be observed on Friday, the Director General urged people to reach out to the families of the martyrs to pay homage and honour the great sacrifices they rendered for the defence of the motherland. Regarding anti-polio campaign, Major General Asif Ghafoor said elimination of polio disease is vital for the future of our children, and everyone should support this campaign.