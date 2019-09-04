Man hit to death by speeding car

LAHORE: A 32-year-old man was run over and killed by a rashly-driven car on Ring Road at Baghbanpura on Tuesday.

The man, yet to be identified, was crossing Ring Road when a speeding car hit and killed him. The body was removed to morgue. Woman attempts suicide: A 35-year-old woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the Ravi Bridge on Tuesday.

The woman, who was timely rescued, was identified as Razia, daughetr of Ejaz Amad. She got injured in the incident and was admitted to hospital. Man dies in road accident: A bike rider was killed by a speeding Mazda van on Kalma Flyover on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Dolan hailed from Quetta and lived in Yuhanabad. He was passing through Kalma Flyover on his bike when a rashly driven van hit and injured him. He was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was removed to morgue.

Youth commits suicide: A 25-year-old youth committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the Nawankot area on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Aleem. The reason behind his suicide would not be ascertained. Police removed the body to mortuary.

Man found dead: A man, unidentified so far, was found dead in the jurisdiction of Harbanspura police on Tuesday. Police claimed the man was an addict who might have died of an overdose of drugs. The body was removed to morgue.

IG for updating recruitment policy: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has said that Punjab Police Recruitment Policy would be updated to recruit best talent to the police force. He also said the discipline matrix issued from Central Police Office should be followed in reward and punishment of the officials.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers in a meeting at Central Police Office. During the meeting, different projects of Punjab Police, recruitment policy and working of other departments were discussed.

The IG said that improvement in the recruitment policy to recruit best talent was the need of the hour so the senior officers should compile suggestions in the light of their experience and mutual discussions so that the suggestions could be approved in the next meeting of Police Executive Board.

The officers suggested that there should be the department’s own service board for selection of suitable candidates according to the police working and operations. Psychologists should be part of the panel of interviewers to hire best talent. It was also suggested that the time of physical fitness test should be increased.