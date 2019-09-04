close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
September 4, 2019

Taxing issue

Newspost

 
September 4, 2019

People from lower-income groups are facing major issues related to the taxes imposed by the government. I do not see anyone who is satisfied with the steps taken to collect taxes from the general public. Higher-income groups have a lot more income to bear these taxes but the lower-income group barely has the income to cover their daily expenses which are increasing day by day due to the higher tax.

The tax rate has increased drastically as compared to our incomes and we are now unable to save the little money we used to do before. And increase in prices of daily life commodities has resulted in inflation. Taxes are collected to generate revenue, but there are many other ways to do it. My suggestion is to take a few steps like increasing investment in export products so that sufficient revenue is generated, follow a progressive tax system, discourage import of unnecessary and luxury items, stabilize the general price level by imposing a fair amount of tax according to our income groups and make investments in productive sectors.

Talal Sheikh

Karachi

