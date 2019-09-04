Young leaders compete to change the world

Lahore: Seven young people from Pakistan have seven minutes to persuade a panel of judges how their ideas could make their country and the world a better place. The event was organised at the Lahore College for Women University.

They competed for a place on Future Leaders Connect, an initiative of British Council - the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

The prestigious programme aims to develop the next generation of globally connected leaders who will create positive change through effective policy making. Fifty winners, selected from more than 15,000 applications around the world, will travel to the UK in October to undergo advanced leadership training at the Møller Institute, University of Cambridge. They will meet with British MPs at the Houses of Parliament and other international leaders to discuss their policy ideas.

In 2017 and 2018, young applicants globally chose access to education as their most important policy area. Other top issues highlighted were sustainability, climate change and the environment, and youth opportunities.

The judging panel included Dr. Naeem Zafar President, Pahchaan, John Shackleton Director English for Education System (EES) Pakistan, British Council, and Dr. Amina Mauzzam, Head, International Resource Centre and Directorate of Faculty Development & Internationalization, Lahore College for Women University.***