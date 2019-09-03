ANP terminates basic membership of Latif Afridi

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has terminated the basic membership of senior party leader Abdul Latif Afridi for not responding to the show-cause notice issued to him recently.

The party had issued show-cause notices to three senior party leaders for violating discipline during the election last month for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in the merged tribal districts.

The notices were issued to Abdul Latif Afridi, Ayaz Wazir and Imran Afridi for violating the party discipline.

However, the party on Monday issued another notification terminating the basic membership of Abdul Latif Afridi for not responding to the show-cause notice.

“You had been served a show-cause notice on August 23 for violating the party discipline. You did not respond to the notice, therefore, the party provincial president has terminated your party membership,” the notification

read.

Also, the Awami National Party issued show-cause notice to Senator Sitara Ayaz for using the party for personal gains and creating grouping in the party.

The notice stated that she had held senior party positions and had remained a member of the provincial assembly and minister and was serving as a senator but still committing

violations of the party discipline.

“You have been accused of promoting grouping in the party in Swabi district and never felt the need to consult the party organization in your native district whenever you visit the area,” the notice added.