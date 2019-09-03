Chairman reviews NAB’s 22 months performance

Islamabad : A meeting chaired by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was held at NAB headquarters to review its 22 months performance from October 2017 till to date, says a press release.

During the last 22 months, NAB has recovered directly and indirectly Rs71 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. No example of such recovery of NAB could be found in corresponding last 22 months.

The details of the recovered amount included, NAB Sukkur has recovered directly and indirectly Rs10.656 billion during the period and deposited into the national exchequer.

Likewise, NAB Lahore had recovered Rs31.231 billion directly and indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Balochistan had directly and indirectly recovered Rs0.949 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB Karachi has recovered directly and indirectly Rs10.861 billion and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Rawalpindi had recovered directly and indirectly Rs14.653 billion and NAB Multan has recovered directly and indirectly Rs2.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered directly and indirectly Rs0.5 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer. NAB Gilgit-Baltistan has recovered directly and indirectly Rs0.014 billion from the national exchequer.

NAB chairman said eradication of corruption is the top most priority of NAB and all resources are being utilized to achieve the goal. He said NAB has recovered Rs71 billion directly and indirectly in last 22 months and deposited in the national exchequer.

He directed all director generals of NAB to bring their best efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan by pursuing ‘Accountability for All’ policy and take the complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations to their logical conclusion within the prescribed timeframe as concluding the mega corruption cases are priority of NAB and all resources are being utilised for the purpose.