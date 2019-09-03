Wasa Lahore set to start surface water treatment project

LAHORE: Planning Commission's central development working party will allow WASA Lahore to start its surface water treatment plant project.

The WASA managing director along with his team is in Islamabad to attend CWDP meeting to be held on Tuesday (today). WASA MD Syed Zahid Aziz said the project was about construction of a surface water treatment plant of 100 cusec capacity at the BRB canal near Bhaini village. The treated water will be supplied to Baghabanpura, Shadipura and Mughalpura sub-divisions of WASA. He said the project would help reduce stress on groundwater of Lahore and would be free from any level of arsenic contamination.

Zahid Aziz maintained that about 1 million people would be benefit from the metered water supply with new pipes and SCADA controlled water supply network. He added that about Rs 5 billion were included in project for the works to be executed by irrigation department on the BRB canal. After approval of the project by the federal government, loan signing with AIIB will take place, followed by execution of the project, he said adding the project would be constructed on EPC mode with two years operation and maintenance to be carried out by the construction contractor. Sources in WASA revealed that the project had already been discussed with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which was ready to provide a soft loan amounting to Rs50 billion for the Waste and Surface Water Treatment Project, a mega project conceived by WASA in order to provide clean drinking water to citizens as well as to save the underground water aquifer.

Under this project, WASA will initially construct three waste water treatment plants and one surface water treatment plant in the provincial metropolis. Sources revealed that the screening committee of the bank has also cleared the project and its technical committee has also discussed details of the project with WASA authorities.

Zahid Aziz said that around 15,000 acres of prime agricultural land would be submerged in case they opted for a mini dam at the Ravi syphon. He said secondly the site was far away from the site of water treatment plant, which is near Bhaini village on the GT Road. He said the study of remodelling of the BRB canal for providing 100 cusecs of canal water to WASA was in final stages and the project would be initiated very soon.

As per the project, three waste water treatment plants will be constructed at Mehmood Booti, Shadbagh and Shahdara areas, which will treat almost 40 percent waste water of the provincial metropolis while the only surface water treatment plant would be constructed at GT Road.

Environmental experts also appreciated the new project and said that excess water pumping could result in a future disaster and would worsen the problem resulting in further lowering of water table. They said projects of treating canal water into clean drinking water were already operative in many countries and were running successfully.

Zahid Aziz said that the groundwater supply of the city would not be able to support the drinking water needs of its rapidly growing population over the coming decade and for this alternative sources of drinking water should be explored and cultivated.

He said a barrage would be constructed at the BRB Canal from where a water supply link would be provided to WASA’s surface water treatment plant. The draft feasibility of the proposal has already been submitted while the Punjab Irrigation Department is carrying out a consultancy, he said, adding the barrage would provide a temporary reservoir of treatable water for WASA, while at the same time assisting a mechanism to replenish the depleting aquifer.

It would inadvertently restore natural ecology of the River Ravi, he said. According to the project plan, the reservoir would be used as the feeding source for the Surface Water Treatment Plant (SWTP). French investors have already expressed interest in the project and a delegation has also visited the proposed site of the treatment plant.

The MD said that the provincial government was taking keen interest in the water treatment projects and a similar project was being initiated in Faisalabad. He said use of canal water as clean drinking water was an immediate and cheep solution, which would also improve the depleting underground water tables across the province.