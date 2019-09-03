Norwegian envoy visits Lahore Arts Council

LAHORE:Norwegian Ambassador-designated to Pakistan, Mr Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen on Monday visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) and took keen interest in its various sections at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

In a meeting with Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi and LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Mr Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen said that Alhamra had promoted the soft image of Pakistan abroad.

They agreed on people-to-people contacts to strengthen bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.

Norwegian ambassador Mr Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen said that the diplomatic relations between Norway and Pakistan span over many years, and I believe that both the countries are trying their best to cement their bilateral ties.

A two-member delegation from Norwegian embassy, including Mr Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and second secretary Norwegian embassy Ms Inguild Tokheim along with Ms Naveen Fareed appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali briefed the envoy and his team about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and cultural activities at the council.

Lahore Arts Council BOG Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote our cultural traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit. She also recognised the services of Norwegian embassy in Pakistan for promotion of art and culture.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to and said, “We are really happy to know that the Norwegian embassy has dedicated staff to concentrate on all important affairs in Pakistan. It was a great pleasure to meet Mr Kjell-Gunnar Eriksen and his team, a lot of best wishes for all of you” he added.