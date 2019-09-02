Cops involved in killing and drug dealing

Rawalpindi : A police constable of Muhafiz Squad gunned down two persons – an elderly man and his young son – at Emergency of District Headquarters Hospital late Friday night and escaped from the scene after firing at another constable when he tried to stop him.

While, in another incident the police have arrested a policeman and recovered heavy consignment of drugs from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, said that both the cops would be sacked from police service after a departmental inquiry. He said that the black sheep would not be tolerated in department. “The cop involved in double murder should be arrested within 24 hours,” the CPO ordered the police.

The CPO has ordered inquiry against Head Constable Abid Hussain deployed at main gate of the hospital on security duty and cop Rashed positioned at Emergency Ward after suspending them. The CPO has asked the relevant inquiry officers to inquire why they ran away from their duties instead of intercepting the killer.

The cop involved in double murder was attached with Muhafiz Force while alleged drug peddler was deployed at Waris Khan Police Station.

One, Rashid Khan, resident of Samot, Tehsil Kalar Syedan, lodged a complaint the Ganjmandi Police Station, saying “in the midnight 30th and 31st August when I was with my nephew, Navid Pervaiz son of Lehrasib Khan, brother Aqib Khan and injured uncle Lehrasib Khan at DHQ Hospital in Emergency at about 1.20 am, uniformed Constable Tehseen Tariq who was attached with Muhafiz Squad armed with pistol, rushed into the Emergency and opened fire at Lehrasib Khan who was admitted in the hospital and his son Naveed Pervaiz.” He said that Lehrasib Khan was killed on the spot while Naveed wounded critically and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The attacker managed to escape from the scene after killing two persons but a cop deployed on the main gate of the hospital, when tried to intercept him, he opened fire on him and ran away. Telling the reason of enmity, the complainant said that clash between the rival groups was cropped up on 30th August in which Lehrasib Khan sustained serious injuries and was shifted to DHQ Hospital, adding, the alleged killer Tehseen Tariq belonged to the rival group.

The Ganjmandi Police have registered FIR against the killer cop and initiated investigation, the police said. SSP (Operations) have constituted various teams to arrest the accused cop.

In another incident, the police arrested a cop, identified as Sultan Khan, deployed in Waris Khan Police Station and recovered 3 kilogram of Hashish and 2 Kg Opium from his custody, stated the FIR registered with the Mandra Police Station. The people engaged in the investigation of the case, hinted his link with the drug mafia. In addition, the Chauntra Police have found body of an unknown young woman who was killed and thrown in Soan River, police said. The police said that the victim has not yet been identified however, marks of torture were visible on different parts of her body.