First Sikh heritage art exhibition starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan’s first ever Sikh Heritage Art Exhibition will take place on Monday (today) at Governor’s House here.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar along with Sikh pilgrims from the US, the UK and Canada will inaugurate the exhibition.

A PTI Dubai member, Imran Chaudhry, in meeting with the Punjab governor pledged to donate Rs75 million to “Gurduwara Bhai Karam Singh in Jhelum” for its renovation and preservation.

The very first Art Exhibition of Sikh Heritage will be held in the Darbar Hall of Governor’s House. A large number of art pieces related to Sikh heritage will be exhibited.

On the other hand, PTI Dubai member Imran Chaudhry along with his delegation called on Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House and discussed with him the political and regional matters and specifically the renovation of Gurduwara Bhai Karam Singh in Jehlum and it’s preservation.

The Punjab governor said that instructions had been sent to all deputy commissioners of the province to prepare the lists of historical monuments and sacred places of minorities, including those of Sikhs.

He said, “We will ensure renovation and decoration of religious places of all religions.”

The Sikh community in the world loves Muslims and Muslims also love Sikhs and both always stood for each other. He said under the leadership of Imran Khan, the government was ensuring rights to the minorities and taking steps to ensure their religious freedom according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

“Wherever atrocity will be committed on minorities, we will make the example out of the person responsible according to our law and constitution,” he said. Pakistani government will ensure protection and freedom to the minorities, he added.