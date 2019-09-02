Heavy rains lash Karachi, Lahore

KARACHI/LAHORE: Karachi received another bout of heavy rain on Sunday afternoon, with forecast of more precipitation in the city during the next 24 hours.

The rain lashed vast parts of the metropolis, including North Karachi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar and several other areas.

According to the Met office, rain/wind-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, heavy rain inundated most of the provincial metropolis Lahore here Sunday while Met office predicted more rains during the next 48 hours. The rain, which started early morning brought city life to a standstill while hundreds of feeders of Lesco went out of order. Rainwater remained on city roads for many hours and Wasa officials, staff and machinery remained busy to drain out the stagnant rainwater.

The rain inundated all major roads, residential and commercial localities, playgrounds, stadiums, graveyards, bus stands and public parks. Wasa officials said that 78mm rain was recorded at Tajpura Scheme.

Over 400 feeders of Lesco were also closed down due to the continuous rain depriving more than 40 percent of the city population of electricity. As there was no electricity in half of the city localities, residents faced serious problems in getting drinking water because they were unable to operate their motors while many tube-wells of Wasa were also silent.

Managing Director Wasa Syed Zahid Aziz said that until evening, most of the 22 sore points, including Laxmi Chowk, Haji Camp, Firdos Market, Kashmir Road, GPO, Sheranwala Gate, Aik Moriya Pul, Mozang, Qartaba Chowk, Lawrence Road and Icchra were cleared of rainwater.

During the rain, most of the roads looked like mini canals and remained inundated in ankle-deep stagnant rainwater which caused serious inconvenience to road users besides causing traffic blockade at major crossings across the city. Rainwater also entered homes in many localities such as Mozang, Bhatti Gate, Pani Wala Talab, Azam Cloth Market, Johar Town, Alhamd Colony, Allama Iqbal Town, Nisbat Road, Gowalmandi, Bagh Munshi Ladha, Ravi Road, low-lying localities on Circular Road, Icchra, Shama Chowk, Fazlia Colony, Shah Jamal, Shadman, Model Town, Faisal Town, Township and etc.

Meanwhile, Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Multan, Bahawalpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Kohat, Bannu and Zhob Divisions.

Rainfall was also recorded at Thatta 22mm, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad 02, Hyderabad, Badin 01, Bahawalnager 15, Khanpur 11, Rahim Yar Khan 04, Mandi Bahauddin 01, Khuzdar 14 and Kalam 05. Sunday's maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 26°C.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and three others injured when the wall of a haveli in Manawan area collapsed on Sunday.

The deceased victims have been identified as Sajid, 25, Sajawal, 27, son of Hameed, Ali, 25, and Rehan, residents of Ganja village, Manawan. The injured, yet to be identified, were removed to hospital. Locals immediately responded to the incident and started rescue operation.

They pulled out four bodies and three survivors from the debris and shifted them to the Services Hospital by the time the professional rescuers reached the spot. According to police, the victims were playing cricket when the wall on the premises of the haveli collapsed and they were buried under its debris.