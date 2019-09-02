Kohli decides against enforcing follow-on

KINGSTON: India captain Virat Kohli chose not to enforce the follow-on after they had bowled West Indies out for just 117 in the first session of day three of their second Test here on Sunday.

India took just over an hour to end West Indies' innings on the third day, with Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja splitting the last three wickets among them, helping India get a lead of 299 runs. Jasprit Bumrah grabbed six wickets, including a hat-trick.

Runs were as scarce for debutants Jahmar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwall as they had been during the lead up to stumps on Saturday. Eventually, Shami got a sharp, well-directed bouncer up at Cornwall's throat and had him fending from underneath it.

He managed only to get his gloves on it from that position, a gentle lob for Ajinkya Rahane to hold on to coming in from gully.

Kemar Roach, among West Indies' most confident batsmen in this series so far, looked it when he came out.

He consistently got behind the line of the ball in defence, and even went after over-pitched deliveries outside off with conviction.

That resulted in stylish square drives off both Bumrah and Shami, with a neat tuck through midwicket sandwiched in between.

Through the entire opening sequence, for almost 10 overs, Hamilton added no runs to his overnight score of 2. Off his second over of the day, Ishant got one to lift from the corridor past Kemar Roach's outside edge.

While there was neither a discernible sound or deviation, India lost their review trying to overturn that not-out decision.

Ishant got his first wicket of the innings in his next over, though. Hamilton's 57-ball 3, an exercise in survival, ended with an outside edge as he went with his trusted forward block.

Kohli had no problem holding on to it at third slip, low to his left.

Just before the hour mark, India brought on Jadeja, who showed prodigious turn in his very first over. It was him who finally ended the innings, getting Roach to slice one to cover where took the catch.