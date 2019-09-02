Matloob pips Tariq in dramatic playoff to win CNS Open

KARACHI: Dark storm clouds loomed on the horizon as the seasoned Matloob Ahmed took out his sand iron for what was easily one of the most important chips of his career.

Standing downhill and around 15 feet from the green of the 18th hole, Matloob knew that he just needed a par to win his second UMA-CNS Open title in four years. It was the second playoff hole and his opponent Muhammad Tariq was caught in a seemingly impossible position where he needed a chip-in from 30 yards for a par.

As a big gallery watched in anticipation, Matloob chipped with a deft touch and the ball rolled towards the hole only to stop agonisingly close. But Matloob knew that it was good enough. So did Tariq, who went for it but his chip sailed past the flag. There was this cloud burst as soon as Tariq chipped as a completely drenched Matloob celebrated his title-winning triumph here at the Karachi Golf Club.

“It’s a great feeling to once again win this prestigious championship,” said Lahore’s Matloob, who had won the coveted title twice previously in 2001 and 2016.

The four-day championship concluded with a perfect climax as Tariq forced a playoff with an impressive final round of three-under 69 for an aggregate of 276 (-12).

Matloob, who had started the day with a one-shot lead, adopted a cautious approach as he occasionally took calculated risks on his way to 71. It was in complete contrast to his heroics in the penultimate round on Saturday when he broke the course record with a stunning 62.

Though he featured in the playoff alongside the pint-sized Tariq, Matloob”s main rival for the title during the best part of the round was Hamza Amin.

In fact, Hamza was enjoying a two-shot lead against Matloob at the turn but squandered the advantage on the back nine. His inability to hole the ball from close range once again turned out to be Hamza’s Achilles heals. He missed several small putts and the one he missed on the 17th hole from less than two feet threw him out of contention. Hamza missed another birdie chance from four feet on the last hole to finish at 278 (-10), two shots behind the top duo.

Tariq, meanwhile, managed to punch above his weight as he compensated for his average distance with precision especially on and around the greens. But in the end he ran out of steam on the second playoff hole when he hit his drive in the perilous area of left rough, almost 200 yards from the flag. Matloob, meanwhile, was on the fairway preparing for a regulation second shot.

Facing a seemingly impossible situation, Tariq changed his club a few times before surprisingly opting for the driver as he decided to go for the green with a low shot. He couldn’t manage it and found himself behind a tree. His third shot also didn’t reach the green which meant game over for Tariq. It also meant that he would not win his maiden CNS Open title despite a gallant attempt. However, as runner-up, Tariq received a cheque of Rs552,480. Matloob received the trophy and winner’s cheque of Rs863,250 from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

Mohammad Akram won the senior professionals title followed by Imdad Hussain, Ghani Khan and Raja Iftikhar.

M Saqib won the junior professionals event while Akash Bashir was the runner-up.

Meanwhile, Peshawar’s Taimur Khan won the amateurs title by a whopping 12 strokes. Taimur finished with a four-day aggregate of 284. Zohaib Asif (296) was the runner-up.

In the seniors category, Col Rustam Ali won the gross title with a score 150. Khurram Khan (157) was the runner-up. Javed Wadood won the net category while Azhar Abbas finished as the runner-up. The veterans title went to Group Captain Aftab A Khan. Aania Farooq won the ladies title.

Nadir Khan won the gross title in juniors (A) category. Abdullah Badar won the net title. In the Juniors (B) category Sameer Syed won the gross title while Shahmir Sajid won in the net event.