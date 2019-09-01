Two killed in accidents

LAHORE: A 36-year-old man was killed when a crane hit him near Kot Abdul Malik on Saturday. The police have handed over the body to the victim's family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Manzoor. He was an employee of the KB Steel Mill. The Rescue 1122 responded to the emergency, but the victim had died. Meanwhile, a biker was killed by a speeding vehicle in the Misri Shah police limits. The police have arrested the driver of the milk-carrying vehicle.