Ulema urged to cooperate with local admin in Muharram

Rawalpindi: Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja during a meeting with ulemas held here in commissioner office has directed to ensure peaceful atmosphere during Muharram-ul-Haram. Ulemas from different schools of thoughts have ensured to fully cooperate with local management during Muharram-ul-Haram particularly on 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Saqib Zafar, Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ihsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana and several other officers participated in the meeting here on Saturday.

The Provincial Law Minister has directed to strictly abide by the code of conduct of Punjab Home Department during Muharam-ul-Haram. “We could not bear any kind of irresponsibility in this regard,” he warned.

He has also directed local management to continuously contact with City Peace Committees (CPC) till ending of Muharram. District Khateeb Qari Iqbal Rizvi during meeting has assured of fully supporting local management for peaceful atmosphere. He also said that we will follow the code of conduct of Punjab Home Department.

Syed Cherag-ud-Din Shah during meeting has appealed zakereen to create awareness among people for peace, love and brotherhood. “We should follow the footsteps of Hussain who never bowed down His head in front of brutality,” he said. We are with Kashmiri people in this time of trial. Indian Army cannot occupy Kashmir at any cost, he said. The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Saqib Zafar has briefed all arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.