Starc strikes as Australia thrash Derbyshire

DERBY, United Kingdom: Mitchell Starc pressed his case for a Ashes berth with a four-wicket haul as Australia completed their preparations for next week’s fourth Test at Old Trafford with a comfortable innings and 54-run win over Derbyshire on Saturday.

Starc, yet to feature in the Ashes, ended the match 15 minutes before lunch on the third day in Derby with two wickets in two balls. He had Hamidullah Qadri caught in the slips by Matthew Wade before clean bowling Dustin Melton.

With Derbyshire paceman Tony Palladino unable to bat because of an ankle injury, the match ended with Derbyshire 112 all out. Left-arm fast bowler Starc finished with figures of 4-39 in 10.4 overs.

Australia came into this three-day game after a stunning one-wicket loss in the third Test at Headingley where England all-rounder Ben Stokes’s superb 135 not out saw the hosts level the five-match series at 1-1.

Derbyshire resumed Saturday on 53-3, 113 runs behind Australia’s first innings 338. Australia opener Marcus Harris was off the field with stomach illness. After Australia star batsman Steve Smith had made 23 on Friday in his first competitive innings since returning from concussion on Friday, attention turned to Starc.

Australia’s World Cup spearhead could be recalled for the fourth Test, with the pitch at Old Trafford expected to be the quickest of the series. But it was fellow paceman Michael Neser, uncapped at Test level, who struck first on Saturday when he bowled Alex Hughes for 11 to leave Derbyshire 58-4.

After a brief rain break, fast bowler Peter Siddle — looking to regain his Test place after being omitted at Headingley — had Harvey Hosein (eight) caught behind by diving wicketkeeper Alex Carey, added to the squad for this match to deputise behind the stumps for Tim Paine.

Australia captain Paine was one of several frontline players rested from this match including opening batsman David Warner and the Headingley attack of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, James Pattinson and off-spinner Nathan Lyon. This was Smith’s first match since being hit by bouncer from Jofra Archer at Lord’s.