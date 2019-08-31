PCB names body to recommend appointments

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has constituted a three-member committee to make recommendations on the appointment of four independent directors for the Board of Governors (BoG) to be formed under the newly-approved constitution.

The decision was taken during the meeting of 55th PCB’s Board of Governors in Lahore on Friday.

The committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan and comprise Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel Barrister Salman Naseer will act as secretary of the body.

The committee will be responsible for making recommendations to the BoG on the appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, election commissioner, deputy election commissioner and adjudicators.

Amongst the four independent directors, there will be one female for the very first time in the PCB’s history.

The BoG also approved the nominations committee’s Terms of References (ToRs). Some of the salient features of the ToRs are: Access the structure and composition including skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of the board in the light of the PCB Constitution; evaluate the balance of knowledge, skills, experience and diversity on the board, and, in light of this evaluation, develop the eligibility criteria; identify, interview, select and nominate, together with a brief profile, for the approval of the BoG candidates to fill the vacancies as and when they arise; review annually the time required from board members in consultation with the chairman BoG.

The BoG approved various recommendations of Audit Committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

The BoG was informed by the chairman that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from September 16-18, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit Pakistan in October.

Following the constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised powers and functions of the PCB chairman, chief executive, chief operating officer and chief financial officer.