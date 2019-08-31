Asim, Amna emerge int’l squash champs

ISLAMABAD: Asim Khan fought back from two games down to beat higher ranked Farhan Mehboob to land $10 thousand ranking event title while teenager Amna Fayaz turned out to be deserving winner of the ladies international at the Mushaf Ali Mir Complex Friday.

Asim Khan won 8-11, 15-13, 4-11, 11-7, 11-1 in a final lasted for 74 minutes.In what turned out to be a battle of nerves and stamina, Asim edged out Farhan who showed signs of brilliance but was never mentally stronger enough to finish the game.

Farhan won the first and third game as if he was playing against a raw youth but when it came to losing the fifth, he was playing as if he already had given up. The contrasting style of play on the part of experience Farhan was in sharp contrast to what Asim had shown. Though he had lost two of the five games easily, in the rest of three he gave his heart out and succeeded in the turning the tight to his favour.

“I knew well I had a chance. What I was looking at to stretch the match to five-game. Going into the fifth game meant I had a chance to go for the kill. Thanks God Farhan never put up any show in that game,” Asim said.

Farhan rued missed chance, saying he should have finished the game in first three. “I was going strong even in the extended second game that I lost. I should have finished the game there and then,” he said.

Amna Fayaz beat Muqaddas Ashraf 12-10, 11-8, 12-10 to win her first ever ranking title in front of near to capacity Mushaf Ali Mir Complex. Barring the third game where Muqaddas had advantage at one stage, Amna was seen dominating and staying well ahead in the rest of two. Even in the third game Amna recovered well to win the final.

“Indeed I am happy to win my first ever ranking international title. I committed some mistakes but would make best efforts in future not to repeat these,” she said. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and awarded trophies and prize money to the players. Squash legend Qamar Zaman was also present along with number of dignitaries and squash players.