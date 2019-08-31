Five outlaws arrested

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police arrested five outlaws including two gangs and recovered, snatched cash, stolen mobile, valuable and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially involved in street crime. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city and no laxity would be tolerated in that regards.

Special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Inspector Muhammad Azam, Sub-Inspector Saleem-Ullah along with other officials successfully busted two members of a gang identified as Muhammad Younas, Ghulam Abbas. Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, cash and valuables. The nabbed persons, during preliminary investigation have confessed that they were involved in several incidents in area of Sabzi Mandi, Ramana Karachi Company and Shalimar police stations and further investigation is underway from them.

Meanwhile, the team of Sabzi Mandi Police under supervision of SHO Sabzi Mandi Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf including ASI Zulfqar Ali along with other officials arrested two members of street criminals gang identified as Irfan Khan and Muhammad Bilal and recovered gold ornaments, mobile phone from their possession. While police team also arrested accused Shahid and recovered one 9mm pistol from him.