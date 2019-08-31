close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
August 31, 2019

Health for the poor

August 31, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Punjab Health’ (August 30) by Waqar Moosa. It is appreciated that the PTI government is doing well by providing health cards to its employees. But such healthcare cards are needed by the poor, because government employees are regularly getting their salaries and can get treated if they fall ill. What about the poor who have to do manual labour to get money? This step should be implemented for the poor as well.

Adnan Maqsood

Kech

