Educated needed

It is very sad to say that Balochistan, which is the largest province of Pakistan, has unfortunately not being given due importance. No serious steps have been taken for the development of the education system of Balochistan, which is extremely poor.

It is my humble request to the department of education to provide schools and well-qualified teachers in those schools so that the children of Balochistan can get a bright future.

Sana Jan

Kech