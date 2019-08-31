Boost exports

This refers to the editorial ‘Dangerous deficit’ (August 29). One can expect the present government to evolve a comprehensive strategy to address this dangerous economic crisis. There was great hue and cry that imported RLNG was underutilized as hydel generation had gone up due to heavy rains. Why can’t excess gas be transferred to run fertilizer plants and enhance cement and textiles production which can enhance exports? As a result, both the fiscal and current account deficits can be reduced. Similarly, the industrial sector can be provided more electricity to achieve tangible growth resulting in increase in exports. Maximum efforts must be made to obtain electricity through renewable modes of energy so hydel and thermal energies can be provided to the industrial and agriculture sectors in achieving exponential growth in our crops. One can expect our planners to look into a broader spectrum rather than a myopic approach.

There is also a suggestion that a target for crops and the manufacturing sector must be fixed and must be acquired by utilising both human resource and available infrastructure. There is no doubt that we can miss our targets if we make whole-hearted efforts. Boosting exports is the only way to slash both the fiscal and current account deficits.

Engr Riaz Akbar

Wah Cantt