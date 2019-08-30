ACE reclaims 1,726 kanal state land

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved 1,726 kanal state land worth more than Rs 304 million from the illegal occupants in its ongoing crackdown on land grabbers across Punjab.

The ACE retrieved 287 kanal land worth Rs66 million in Moza Gojran in Multan region and 53 kanal land worth Rs 8.48 in Moza Kalawari in Lodhran tehsil. The land retrieved belongs to Irrigation Department.

Similarly, ACE, Vehari, retrieved 704 kanal land worth 59 million and ACE, Sahiwal, reclaimed 682 kanal land worth Rs 17 crore. The possession of the land was given to the departments concerned.