No decision on closing airspace for India yet: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that the final decision about closure of Pakistan’s airspace for India has not been taken yet and the matter would be decided after consultation.

Talking to reporters outside the head offices of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), Qureshi said the issue did come up for discussions during the recent federal cabinet meeting, but the final decision in this regard would be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan on Wednesday also warned the President of the UN Security Council that India was readying for another false flag operation to divert world’s attention from its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and it was important to note India’s irresponsible and belligerent rhetoric on the nuclear issue continues.

Pakistan has also requested for doubling the number of United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOGIP). Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has addressed another letter to the President of the UN Security Council underscoring the continuation of troubling developments including the dire humanitarian situation as a result of total lockdown in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) and the attendant risks to peace and security in South Asia.

“Referring to the Security Council meeting of August 16, 2019, the foreign minister has emphasised the importance of immediate lifting of India’s indefensible lockdown of the entire Kashmiri population for three weeks and reiterated Pakistan’s concerns over India staging another false flag operation to divert world’s attention from its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019. India’s irresponsible and belligerent rhetoric on the nuclear issue has also been highlighted,” his office said in a statement.

The minister further suggested to the Security Council for doubling the number of United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) observers and persuading India to allow them to patrol on its side of the LoC as well.

In view of the consistent and grave human rights violations, and the persistence of threats emanating from India’s aggressive postures and policies, the minister called on the Council to consider all possible avenues available to it under the UN Charter to fulfil its responsibilities for the maintenance of international and regional peace and security.

The minister has underscored Pakistan’s readiness to cooperate in every possible way with the Security Council, the UN Secretary General and the world community to promote a peaceful resolution of the IHK dispute in accordance with the UN Charter and the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.