Sindh CM doesn’t want pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: As the time goes on, news of the arrest of Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah is on the rise, with various sources confirming and denying it. Murad Ali Shah is being probed in the fake bank accounts case and in this regard he is appearing for investigation before the authorities punctually. Almost all the big names associated with the fake bank accounts case have been arrested, including former president Pakistan and the co-chairman of the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Mrs Faryal Talpur, and investigations are under way.

The reports are that as the campaign to clean up Karachi is being pushed, the Sindh government's standing has been questioned. The direct responsibility for cleaning up Karachi is on the ministry of local bodies Sindh, which is with the PPP. But the chief minister Sindh has mentioned on several occasions that it is the responsibility of district municipal corporations to clean the garbage and drainage and they are not doing so due to political pressure from their parent parties.

The People's Party sources claim there is an organised disinformation campaign in the media going on against them just because Sindh always voted for PPP, which the opponents cannot digest easily. On the other hand, the Sindh opposition says that it shows everyone what is true without exaggeration.

Sources claimed it is important to note is that after the devastating rains in early August, cabinet members, including the chief minister of Sindh, all took part in the rehabilitation work around the clock and drained out all the stuck rain water on roads within 12 hours.

Chief Minister Sindh is defiantly opposed, sources say, to seeking pre-arrest bail, and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto has also told his close friends that his chief minister is Murad Ali Shah and no replacement will come.

Sources claim that Murad Ali Shah is a highly professional public representative who arrives at 8am and works till five pm. He keeps himself as far away from the media and social gatherings as possible, and he does his job as a western-style politician where anyone can knock him and discuss any issue.

Sources claim if people look at his qualities, his way of governance will highly be praised. There is no doubt that the people of Sindh are facing the most serious problems, but at the same time, during the time of Murad Ali Shah, many issues those were neglected in Sindh and previously ignored were looked after by him really well. Thar is the prime example of this, where health, education and business improvements are being made to the masses.

A senior leader of PPP opposing the arrest told The News that at a point when the nation has taken a united stance on Kashmir and showing its unity, the arrest of a CM coming from the third largest political party in Pakistan and the first in Sindh may bring much unrest and frustration among the people of Sindh and this frustration will also have an impact on the unity of the nation on Kashmir.

He said that the hanging sword of arrest is eroding the morale of the government on a daily basis and its impact on the people of Sindh could be bad.