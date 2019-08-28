Nadra MRT to visit North Watford on September 1

LONDON: The Mobile Registration Team (MRT) of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will visit North Watford on Sunday (September 1) to provide its services to the residents of the area.

According to the schedule, the Nadra MRT will be visiting North Watford Jamia Mosque, 167-N Western Ave, Watford, WD25 0AQ from 1000– 1400 hours, according to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission here.

It said the New Smart NICOP will cost £54 with a delivery time of 7-8 weeks. For an urgent delivery time of 4-5 weeks, the fee is £67, and £82 for the executive duration of 1-2weeks. The High Commission stresses there will be no extra charges.

For any queries applicants may contact by phone 020 7664 9246; or by emailing [email protected] ensure effective delivery of Consular Services to the community, the High Commission for Pakistan in London regularly organises visits of the Nadra MRT to the surrounding areas of London.