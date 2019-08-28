Seven killed in Sargodha firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Seven people were killed in a firing incident here on Tuesday.
Police said a man killed six people over domestic dispute in Sikandar Hayat Colony and later committed suicide. The accused was identified as Nooruddin who killed his three real brothers Akbar Khan, Qalamuddin and Jamaludding besides three women including Shaista wife of Qalamuddin.
