AJK president urges UK to break silence on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday urged the British government to break its silence on the Kashmir issue and come up with a clear stance as sufferings of people of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir are multiplying with each passing day.Addressing a news conference along with UK parliamentary group, he urged the UK government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play their role in addressing serious humanitarian crisis and preventing ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people in the Indian-occupied territory. "Being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it is the moral obligation of the UK to take cognizance of the worst human rights abuses and the carnage of innocent Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir," he said.

The AJK president said the UK’s role in the recent UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir was satisfactory, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir expected from the UK a more active role to bring improvement in the situation of IHK.

He thanked Labour Party Chief Jeremy Corbyn and the all-party parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK parliament for expressing grave concern over human rights violations in IHK,. .Speaking on the occasion, leader of UK parliamentary delegation Khalid Mahmood and MP Imran Hussain and MP Stephen Timms said India was indulging in the worst human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. They said India was engaged in ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people in a bid to change the demography of Occupied Kashmir. "This is a naked violation of international laws and UN resolutions, and this cannot be ignored by declaring it a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India or an internal matter of India," they said, urging the UNSC to adopt a categorical stance on the situation of Occupied Kashmir, and declare the Indian actions on Kashmir unlawful.