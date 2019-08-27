Anti-polio drive launched in Haripur

HARIPUR: A three-day polio vaccination campaign was formally kicked off in Haripur district here on Monday. Deputy Commissioner Arifullah Awan inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to a child at his office.

Sharing the arrangements with local media, the official said that during the three-day anti-polio drive, there would be seven teams tasked with administering polio vaccine to 14,500 children in three union councils, ie Bait Gali and Nara Amazai UCs from Ghazi tehsil and Sikandar Pur UC of the Haripur city.

He added that all arrangements about transportation of vaccines, visits of polio teams and their security have been made foolproof. Additional Deputy Commissioner Baidullah Shah, District Health Officer Dr Saifullah Khalid, assistant commissioners and officials of health department were also present on the occasion.