COAS hails Chinese support on Kashmir

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while talking to visiting Chinese General Xu Qiliang, Vice Chairman Central Military Commission (CMC), has appreciated China's understanding and support on all important issues, particularly Kashmir.

The senior Chinese official visited the GHQ with a high-level delegation and had one-on-one meeting with General Qamar Javed Bajwa followed by delegation-level talks. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, avenues to enhance bilateral defence collaboration and particularly situation in the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS appreciated China’s understanding and support on all important issues, particularly Kashmir. The visiting dignitary affirmed that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its army and is looking forward to further solidify this relation.

Later, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for enhancement of defence cooperation and capacity building of Pakistan Army. Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the CMC vice chairman laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. The visiting dignitary was presented guard of honour.