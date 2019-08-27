Peshawar District Council holds last session

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar District Council on Monday held its final session as the local government tenure will end on August 28.

District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and Naib Nazim Syed Qasim Ali Shah thanked the council members for extending cooperation to them during the four-year tenure of the district government.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Asim said record development work had been undertaken due to the support and cooperation of the members.

He said Local Council Association and district council members had made efforts for retaining the district tier in the 2019 Act.

The nazim said the opposition members should have filed a case in the court against scrapping of the district tier. He said that unfortunately no action was taken for protecting the district tier.

The council passed two resolutions for renaming the City District Government College for Women after a former mayor of Peshawar, late Syed Ali Shah and amendments to the rule of business for allocating funds for senior citizens in the local government budget.

The members appreciated the efforts of district nazim for carrying out record development schemes in the limited resources.

They praised government officials for extending support to the city district government.