Nine persons found in illegal detention

LAHORE: The detection of nine persons in the building of Punjab Forest Department in Gujjarpura has exposed the tall claims of Lahore police commanders regarding change in traditional thana culture.

CCTV cameras installed at the lockups of police stations could also not stop the daring cops of Lahore Police from subjecting innocent citizens to severe torture. Police take full liberty of trespassing the sanctity of home and abusing citizens to maximum extent. This time, the jawans of Lahore police took nine persons to the building of Forest Department situated in a jungle of Karol Ghati spanned over 900-acre three days back over an offence which the victims never knew.

The source of this correspondent visited the building and found nine persons kept in illegal police custody. Some of them were handcuffed. The News talked to them through a live video call. One of them said he was a student. Police entered his house at 3am from rooftop of the neighbouring house.

The cops, including head constable, dragged and abused him in front of his family. Another victim, who was badly tortured and was unable to even move, told this correspondent that cops barged into his house and started torturing him in the presence of his wife, son and daughter. He alleged that the cops also hurled abuses at his wife.

Another detainee said policemen tortured him and demanded huge bribe. The cops had appointed two officials of Forest Department for the protection of detainees. At the time of their detection, the cops had gone out to have meals. Soon after the video was shared with the electronic media, the police high-ups, including IG, CCPO and DIG operations took notice of the incident and suspended SHO Gujjarpura Raza Jaferi, Head Constables Imran and Shahzad and constable Zubair.

DIG operations said nobody would be spared who would misuse powers. He also directed SP Civil Lines to probe the incident to fix responsibility. No action was taken against the officials of Forest Department who allowed police to misuse the building.

Our correspondent adds: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar visited Punjab Safe Cities Headquarters here on Monday. Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir and Chief Admin Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan welcomed him.

A vigilant police squad presented the guard of honour to the governor. On this occasion, MD Ali Amir Malik and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan briefed the governor about authority. He was also informed about the structure of authority.

During his visit, the governor expressed his views with the officers. He said safe and smart citiesmodel is very important for a secure and stable Pakistan. The government is

working to spread the Safe Cities model to the entire province.

He said PTI government is following the policy of promoting religious tourism. Wish the Safe City Centre at Nankana Sahib should be completed soon. Governor was given a briefing on the crime index in the city of Lahore. He assured safe passage on the occasion of the visit. He said he was very happy to see the young staff working.

People from abroad appreciate this project which we are proud of. People from other countries are also following this project. We wish that the major cities of Pakistan can also get the benefits of this project, he said.

Later, the governor recorded his comments in the guest book. A memorial shield was also presented to the governor by Safe Cities. ACE team visits Shahdara forest: In connection with an inquiry, an ACE team visited Shahdara Reserve Forest along with Naib Tehsildar, Patwari and SDO Forest Department. As per record, Jambandi of Mauza Rakh Shahdara Jungle, total area of Forest Department in the revenue record is 14,964-kanal and five-marla.

Forest Department has installed solid Burjis and wire around this area to protect it from grabbers. No illegal occupation was observed on the site. DFO and SDO of the Forest Department have also verified the encroachment free status of the forest. The inquiry shall be concluded accordingly.