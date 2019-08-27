Aisam, Gonzalez unseeded in US Open

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Mexican partners Santiago Gonzalez are unseeded in the US Open that commenced in New York on Monday. Aisam and Gonzalez, ranked 59th and 61st, respectively, are drawn against the 14th seed duo of Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia in the first round of men’s doubles category. Gonzalez’s best performance in this grand slam was reaching the pre-quarter-finals in 2012 and Aisam’s was reaching the finals in 2010.