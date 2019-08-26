The Light of Knowledge — a versatile poetry book

LAHORE: Pakistan has a native English poet and writer in the person of Professor Sallmaan Raffiq who expresses our viewpoints and presents our particular heroes at the world stage through his award-winning books, the latest in this series is his book of poems, essays and short-stories entitled 'The Light Of Knowledge.'

It is a pleasure for me to review this latest creative effort from the pen of this gifted and versatile individual, who is not only a professor of English Language and Literature who has taught for over three decades at Pakistan's finest educational institutions like Government College University and Forman Christian College Lahore, but is also an international sportsman, actor, director, speaker, compere and commentator.

The theme poem captures the spirit of his work, thus: "Whether one is at office, home or college, one must always pursue 'The light of knowledge', such has been taught by our Holy Prophet (PBUH) great as the most desirable character-trait!"

Here we find poems on the most diverse topics, what Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) advised about the pursuit of knowledge, the most popular sayings of Pakistan's founder, MA Jinnah, rendered into poetry, and another first, Allama Iqbal's dynamic concept of 'Khudi' or 'The Secrets of the Self' explained for the first time in unforgettable English verse! Besides, 'Friendship Beyond Borders' celebrates our close ties with neighbouring China; the importance of imparting quality education is highlighted in another essay, whilst there is a dashing, adventurous chapter extracted from his Novel, 'A Pakistan Odyssey.' Graceful poems for children lend further colour to this rich tapestry, whilst the spirit prevailing behind sporting achievements serves as an important lesson to be learnt by every reader. Salute to Pakistan Army's achievements, poems on nature, beauty, romance, chivalry, the vagaries of world weather, philosophic reflections and pen-portraits like that of the Author's Mother, complete this wonderful work, which has been written in a musical and memorable style in English with a view to portraying a positive image of Pakistan before the whole world.

The US embassy in Pakistan in its monthly magazine praised the efforts of Prof Sallmaan Raffiq's literary endeavours, and Allama Iqbal's son, late Justice Dr Javid Iqbal, in a preface written expressly for one of Prof Sallmaan's previous books, was inspired to remark, "He is a poet of the new generation who derives his inspiration from Iqbal. The freshness and lyrical quality of his poetry, coupled with their intellectual content, make me confident that he will make Pakistan proud with his splendid creativity."

This correspondent strongly urges the government as well as philanthropists to support this marvellous writer, for he, through his artistic genius, is automatically qualifying us for a world readership at international level.