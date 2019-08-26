Girl commits suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An eighteen-year-old girl committed suicide in the limits of Hanjarwal Police Station for unknown reasons. Samina Bibi of Hanjarwal committed suicide by taking toxic pills. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died. Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide in Manga Mandi area here on Sunday. Youth identified as Ibrahim committed suicide over some domestic disputes. Police were investigating.
An eighteen-year-old girl committed suicide in the limits of Hanjarwal Police Station for unknown reasons. Samina Bibi of Hanjarwal committed suicide by taking toxic pills. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died. Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide in Manga Mandi area here on Sunday. Youth identified as Ibrahim committed suicide over some domestic disputes. Police were investigating.