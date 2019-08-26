close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

Girl commits suicide

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2019

An eighteen-year-old girl committed suicide in the limits of Hanjarwal Police Station for unknown reasons. Samina Bibi of Hanjarwal committed suicide by taking toxic pills. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition where she died. Meanwhile, a young man committed suicide in Manga Mandi area here on Sunday. Youth identified as Ibrahim committed suicide over some domestic disputes. Police were investigating.

