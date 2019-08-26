tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam on Sunday said that the education standards at public sector educational institutions in the district had improved owing to the steps taken by his government. "We have earmarked an amount of Rs200 million for construction of more classrooms and acquisition of land for playgrounds in the current budget," the nazim told a gathering where certificates and awards were given away to the shining students here.
MANSEHRA: District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam on Sunday said that the education standards at public sector educational institutions in the district had improved owing to the steps taken by his government. "We have earmarked an amount of Rs200 million for construction of more classrooms and acquisition of land for playgrounds in the current budget," the nazim told a gathering where certificates and awards were given away to the shining students here.