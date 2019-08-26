close
Mon Aug 26, 2019
August 26, 2019

Education standards

National

 
August 26, 2019

MANSEHRA: District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam on Sunday said that the education standards at public sector educational institutions in the district had improved owing to the steps taken by his government. "We have earmarked an amount of Rs200 million for construction of more classrooms and acquisition of land for playgrounds in the current budget," the nazim told a gathering where certificates and awards were given away to the shining students here.

