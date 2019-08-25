Four women commit suicide by consuming black stone

MULTAN: Four women committed suicide by consuming black stone (Kala Pathar) over domestic issues in separate incidents on Saturday.

Fauzia of Qasba Marral village, Shahla of Jatoi, Muzaffargarh, Sawera of Multan and Zareena Bibi of Khanewal were brought to the Nishtar Hospital in critical condition but they could not survive. All the women reportedly consumed black stone over domestic issues, police said. It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had banned selling of black stones in April 2018 to prevent suicides but it is easily available in south Punjab.

anti-dengue drive: Commissioner Iftikhar Sahu Saturday directed the health department to play its role in making the anti-dengue drive effective. Presiding over a meeting regarding anti-dengue drive in Multan division, he directed the officials to submit a report regarding dengue vaccine and stock of medicines within two days.

The commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to hold meetings about anti-dengue drive at district and tehsil levels. He asked drug inspectors to improve their performance and monitor quality and prices of medicines. The commissioner ordered preparation of dengue patients’ record and uploading of it in their systems. Chief Executive Officer Health, Medical Superintendents of Shahbaz Sharif Hospital and Children’s Hospital also attended the meeting.

tree plantation: Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed the officers of the department to ensure maximum tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan program. He said tree plantation was being carried out on large scale in the county on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The secretary stated this during planting saplings at agriculture farms owned by government in Multan and Bahawalpur here on Saturday. He said that tree plantation is vital for health and environmental pollution free environment. He said trees are old friends of humans and they provide clean air to people for breathing. The secretary said trees provided us fruits, flowers and shadow, adding that we could serve the humanity by planting maximum trees. He said trees should be planted at government farms, rest houses, parks, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, govt and private offices, green belts and banks of canals, under ''One person two saplings'' slogan. He also directed the officials to ensure the success of the tree plantation program.

137 power pilferers caught: The Mepco caught 137 power pilferers during operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official said on Saturday. The Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 234,000 units, the Mepco spokesman said. A sum of over Rs 4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against four of them on charges of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.