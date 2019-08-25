close
Sun Aug 25, 2019
August 25, 2019

Kiln owners warned

Lahore

A
APP
August 25, 2019

LAHORE : The Environment Protection Department has asked owners to convert their kilns to modern zigzag technology to avoid the threat of smog in the city during the upcoming winter. According to EPD sources on Saturday, the department has already evolved a strategy to combat smog and an operation would be launched against smoky kilns within few days.

