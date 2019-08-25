Kiln owners warned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The Environment Protection Department has asked owners to convert their kilns to modern zigzag technology to avoid the threat of smog in the city during the upcoming winter. According to EPD sources on Saturday, the department has already evolved a strategy to combat smog and an operation would be launched against smoky kilns within few days.
