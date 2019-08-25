close
August 25, 2019
Railways profit increases

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2019

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways earned Rs730 million till August 22, said the spokesperson for Pakistan Railways. According to details, the passengers sector of Pakistan Railways earned more profit of Rs730 million as compared to the previous year.

He said there was difficulty in the operational system in Karachi and Sukkur divisions because of raining. According to the spokesperson, a team of Pakistan Railways under the leadership of Muhammad Aftab Akbar was present in Karachi division to inspect the operational system that was affected during raining.

Additionally, the signaling system was also affected as rainwater entered in Yard in Karachi division. Planning is being made to solve the issue on a daily basis, he added.

