Control rooms to be set up for processions

LAHORE : IGP Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan presided over a video link conference at Central Police Office, Lahore. For the monitoring of Muharamul Haram processions and Majalis control rooms will be established at tehsil level in all districts across province.

To reform the system all RPOs and DPOs should make surprise visits weekly at least one police station and submit report to Central Police Office.

Officers will be held responsible if officials with bad record in HRMIS are given important duties. Funds issued for beatification of police stations and police offices will be audited.

Inspector General PArif Nawaz khan said that for security of sensitive imambargahs, processions and majalis control rooms at Tehsil level will be established which would also be linked to the central control room at DPO office under an integrated system.

He further directed to ensure close coordination and information sharing with other law enforcement agencies for security arrangements during Muharam.

He also directed to conduct flag marches in all districts under the supervision of senior officers including all field formations, police, Dolphin and traffic to promote a sense of security among citizens and a thorough screening and scanning of all the routes must be ensured before the starting of Muharam processions and majalis.

He also directed to ensure strict implementation of the Loudspeaker Act and also a strict action without any delay against the distributors of hate material and sectarian graffiti.

He said that walk-through gates, metal detectors, and CCTV cameras must be installed on the route of processions while snipers on the roof tops on the route must also be deputed along with commandos in civvies for monitoring and to thwart any threat.

security: On the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan, an important meeting of members of the Lahore District Peace Committee was held at Qilla Gujjar Singh District Police Lines.

SP Security Lahore Muhammad Naveed presided over the meeting. SP Iqbal Town Captain® Muhammad Ajmal, SP Cantt Division Safdar Raza Kazmi, SP Civil Lines Dost Muhammad, SP City Syed Ghazanfar Ali and other officers concerned also attended the meeting.

Noted ulema and leaders from Shia community, including Khawaja Basharat Karbalai, Agha Shah Hussain Qazalbash, Syed Ali Raza Jaffari, Touqeer Hussain Baba, Syed Kazim Raza Naqvi and Laal Shah besides hundreds of licence holders of majalis were also present.

CCPO BA Nasir and DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan had directed the officers to hold meeting with the licence holders and ulema to brief them about the SOPs of Lahore Police as well as arrangements made to ensure peace and security during the Ashura and other related sacred programmes of Muharramul Haram.

Addressing the participants, SP Security Muhammad Naveed said that in the wake of present security situation in the border areas and Indian-Occupied Kashmir, it was the dire need of the day to be extra-vigilant and careful during the upcoming Muharramul Haram to avoid any untoward incident.

He said that religious leaders from all schools of thought should promote harmony, tolerance and brotherhood in their speeches to create an atmosphere of peace and love in society.

He said that all issues regarding majalis and Azadari processions should be resolved at the local level through mutual coordination and understanding among the members of the peace committee, licence holders and Lahore Police.

The SP Security said that all the stakeholders should strictly follow the SOPs issued by Lahore Police to ensure security to the majalis and processions.

The divisional SPs said effective and constant coordination would be maintained among Lahore Police and the organisers of the programmes of Muharram.

The meeting was informed that checking of the participants would be made through metal detectors, walk through gates and physical body search by Lahore Police officials and volunteers.

The routes of processions will be monitored through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and district government. Snipers will be deputed on the rooftops.

The SP security said that the volunteers would be imparted training regarding body search and checking process along with weapon-handling.

The members of the district peace committee and licence holders of Shia community expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by Lahore Police to ensure peace during Muharramul Harram.

crackdown: Lahore Police (Cantt Division) in its crackdown against the criminals arrested as many as 205 criminals and recovered 16 pistols, 02 rifles, bullets, more than 02kg charas, 26grm heroin and 280 liters of liquor.

SP Cantt Division Safdar Raza Kazmi had directed concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly Cantt Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 04 member’s alongwith recoveries worth more than 02 lakh rupees from them.

Moreover 12 Proclaimed Offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, Cheque dishonor, fraud and other crimes were arrested alongwith 14 Court Offenders. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from the criminals in its successful action against gamblers.

Police also arrested 89 criminals for violating of Kite Flying, One Wheeling, Aerial Firing, Loudspeaker, Rental and Price Control Act.